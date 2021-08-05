Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock to C$7.75. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Yamana Gold traded as high as C$5.74 and last traded at C$5.70, with a volume of 2271997 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.56.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on YRI. Raymond James upped their price objective on Yamana Gold to C$8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CSFB reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. National Bankshares upgraded Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a research report on Wednesday. Cormark reduced their price target on Yamana Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Eight Capital reduced their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.25 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Yamana Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.05.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$5.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.037 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI)

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

