Yap Stone (YAP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $12,656.00

Yap Stone (CURRENCY:YAP) traded up 29.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. One Yap Stone coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Yap Stone has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. Yap Stone has a total market cap of $321,053.02 and $12,656.00 worth of Yap Stone was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Yap Stone

Yap Stone (YAP) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2019. Yap Stone’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 coins. Yap Stone’s official message board is medium.com/@yapstonecity . The official website for Yap Stone is www.yapstone.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “YAP CHAIN is a decentralized blockchain ecosystem that makes Smart City as a single unified computer that enables users to make smart payments, contract, MOU, voting, etc. without the involvement of a 3rd party, thus allowing users to enjoy convenient and secure city life. “

Buying and Selling Yap Stone

