yAxis Price Tops $4.34 on Exchanges (YAXIS)

yAxis (CURRENCY:YAXIS) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 5th. One yAxis coin can currently be bought for about $4.34 or 0.00010585 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. yAxis has a total market capitalization of $4.05 million and $223,460.00 worth of yAxis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, yAxis has traded 23.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002437 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00047027 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.55 or 0.00101230 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.93 or 0.00138716 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,118.37 or 1.00183130 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $338.71 or 0.00825256 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

yAxis Coin Profile

yAxis’ total supply is 954,181 coins and its circulating supply is 931,896 coins. The official message board for yAxis is yaxis.ghost.io . yAxis’ official Twitter account is @yaxis_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . yAxis’ official website is yaxis.io

Buying and Selling yAxis

