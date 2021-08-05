Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Yellow’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.09) EPS.

Shares of YELL traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.64. 1,780,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,205,074. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.07. Yellow has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $10.20. The stock has a market cap of $289.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 3.17.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on YELL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yellow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Yellow from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Yellow in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Yellow stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 57,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.11% of Yellow as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.48% of the company’s stock.

Yellow Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. It primarily offers less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions. The company provides various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; next-day ground services; customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions.

