yOUcash (YOUC) Hits Market Cap of $525.76 Million

yOUcash (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. One yOUcash coin can now be bought for $0.0868 or 0.00000213 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. yOUcash has a market capitalization of $525.76 million and approximately $83,243.00 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, yOUcash has traded up 41.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00059045 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002613 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00016311 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $371.89 or 0.00911305 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.26 or 0.00096203 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00043315 BTC.

yOUcash Profile

yOUcash (CRYPTO:YOUC) is a coin. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,056,709,142 coins. The Reddit community for yOUcash is https://reddit.com/r/YOUengineFANs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for yOUcash is youengine.io . The official message board for yOUcash is youengine.io/blog . yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

