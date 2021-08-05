Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.36 Billion

Equities analysts expect CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) to announce sales of $2.36 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for CGI’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.35 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.36 billion. CGI posted sales of $2.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that CGI will report full year sales of $9.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.65 billion to $9.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $10.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.02 billion to $10.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CGI.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.29. CGI had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 19.58%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GIB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. CIBC upgraded shares of CGI from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIB. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in CGI during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in CGI by 100.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CGI by 15.3% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in CGI by 19.4% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new stake in CGI during the second quarter valued at $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

GIB opened at $89.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.62. CGI has a 52-week low of $60.58 and a 52-week high of $92.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

