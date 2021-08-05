Zacks: Analysts Anticipate GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 5th, 2021

Equities analysts predict that GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) will announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for GFL Environmental’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is $0.16. GFL Environmental reported earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that GFL Environmental will report full-year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to $0.39. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to $0.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover GFL Environmental.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 16.55% and a positive return on equity of 1.95%.

GFL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of GFL Environmental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GFL Environmental from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter valued at $100,862,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in GFL Environmental by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,159,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,430,000 after acquiring an additional 206,506 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in GFL Environmental during the 1st quarter valued at $101,113,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in GFL Environmental by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,811,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,528,000 after acquiring an additional 637,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in GFL Environmental by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 764,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,701,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GFL stock opened at $35.23 on Thursday. GFL Environmental has a one year low of $17.19 and a one year high of $36.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th were paid a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GFL Environmental (GFL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL)

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.