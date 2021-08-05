Zacks: Analysts Anticipate GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) will announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for GFL Environmental’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is $0.16. GFL Environmental reported earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that GFL Environmental will report full-year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to $0.39. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to $0.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover GFL Environmental.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 16.55% and a positive return on equity of 1.95%.

GFL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of GFL Environmental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GFL Environmental from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter valued at $100,862,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in GFL Environmental by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,159,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,430,000 after acquiring an additional 206,506 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in GFL Environmental during the 1st quarter valued at $101,113,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in GFL Environmental by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,811,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,528,000 after acquiring an additional 637,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in GFL Environmental by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 764,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,701,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GFL stock opened at $35.23 on Thursday. GFL Environmental has a one year low of $17.19 and a one year high of $36.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th were paid a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GFL Environmental (GFL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.