Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $307.42 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) to report $307.42 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Green Dot’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $301.39 million and the highest estimate coming in at $313.00 million. Green Dot posted sales of $279.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Dot will report full-year sales of $1.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Green Dot.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.44. Green Dot had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 1.77%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GDOT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on Green Dot from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. reduced their price objective on Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.69.

NYSE:GDOT traded up $1.04 on Friday, reaching $46.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,428. Green Dot has a 1-year low of $38.95 and a 1-year high of $64.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.73 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.73.

In related news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total transaction of $153,378.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,675,710.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,817 shares of company stock valued at $219,693 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDOT. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Green Dot in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Green Dot in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Green Dot by 23.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Green Dot by 2,977.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Green Dot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 89.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

