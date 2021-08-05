Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $326.75 Million

Equities analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) will report $326.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Horace Mann Educators’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $322.30 million to $331.20 million. Horace Mann Educators reported sales of $337.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators will report full-year sales of $1.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Horace Mann Educators.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $347.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.10 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 9.89%. Horace Mann Educators’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HMN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 9,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 127.9% during the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 422,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,252,000 after acquiring an additional 237,100 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 4.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 468,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,246,000 after buying an additional 21,065 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,338,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the first quarter valued at approximately $542,000.

Shares of HMN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.00. 162,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,889. Horace Mann Educators has a 52 week low of $32.35 and a 52 week high of $44.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is 36.47%.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term and indexed universal life insurance.

