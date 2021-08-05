Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $66.32 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) to post sales of $66.32 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Inseego’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $68.97 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $62.20 million. Inseego reported sales of $90.24 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inseego will report full-year sales of $263.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $255.70 million to $269.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $318.40 million, with estimates ranging from $298.20 million to $369.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Inseego.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $65.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.81 million. The company’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on INSG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Inseego from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Inseego from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

Shares of INSG stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.24. 2,318,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,778,793. The stock has a market capitalization of $951.97 million, a P/E ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.55. Inseego has a 12-month low of $7.13 and a 12-month high of $21.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.42.

In other news, EVP Doug Kahn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $50,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,767 shares in the company, valued at $149,589.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Inseego by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,068,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,682,000 after acquiring an additional 368,435 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Inseego by 22.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,273,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,733,000 after acquiring an additional 231,347 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Inseego in the first quarter valued at $6,184,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Inseego by 1.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 556,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 6,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Inseego by 22.2% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 501,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after acquiring an additional 91,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

