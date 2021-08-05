Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) to Post $2.20 EPS

Equities analysts expect Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.20 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.28. Quest Diagnostics reported earnings of $4.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 49%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will report full-year earnings of $11.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.00 to $11.26. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.89 to $8.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Quest Diagnostics.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

DGX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.50.

Shares of DGX stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $146.53. The company had a trading volume of 21,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,403. Quest Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $104.10 and a 52-week high of $148.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.18%.

In other news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total value of $1,337,278.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,178 shares in the company, valued at $59,753,954.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total transaction of $1,194,698.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,729 shares in the company, valued at $9,619,310.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,039 shares of company stock worth $8,825,150. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DGX. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Featured Article: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quest Diagnostics (DGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.