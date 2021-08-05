Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Will Post Earnings of $2.58 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) to announce earnings per share of $2.58 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Union Pacific’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.63. Union Pacific posted earnings of $2.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific will report full-year earnings of $9.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.50 to $10.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $11.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.55 to $11.54. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Union Pacific.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNP. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,797,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,314,568,000 after purchasing an additional 444,914 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,982,858 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,427,089,000 after purchasing an additional 361,413 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,936,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,184,058,000 after buying an additional 167,431 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,674,309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,691,494,000 after acquiring an additional 647,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,427,558 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,637,109,000 after buying an additional 334,963 shares during the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $0.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $218.37. The company had a trading volume of 68,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,833,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $142.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $220.65. Union Pacific has a 52 week low of $171.50 and a 52 week high of $231.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Recommended Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Union Pacific (UNP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.