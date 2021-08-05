Zacks: Analysts Expect CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.60 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) will post sales of $1.60 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CMS Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.54 billion and the highest is $1.65 billion. CMS Energy posted sales of $1.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CMS Energy will report full-year sales of $6.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.67 billion to $7.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.44 billion to $7.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CMS Energy.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 12.85%.

A number of analysts have commented on CMS shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Vertical Research cut CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.14.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMS. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1,240.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,645,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $161,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447,810 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,096,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $434,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999,553 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,403,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,795,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,145,000 after purchasing an additional 952,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,836,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,667,000 after purchasing an additional 940,115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

CMS traded down $0.47 on Monday, reaching $62.79. 9,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,121,707. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.93. CMS Energy has a fifty-two week low of $53.19 and a fifty-two week high of $67.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.17%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CMS Energy (CMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.