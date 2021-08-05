Zacks: Analysts Expect Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) to announce earnings per share of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Ferro’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.25. Ferro posted earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 47.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ferro will report full year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ferro.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $294.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.30 million. Ferro had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 13.53%. Ferro’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. G.Research cut Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Ferro in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Gabelli reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Ferro in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ferro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ferro from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferro during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Ferro in the first quarter worth $92,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Ferro in the second quarter worth $209,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Ferro in the fourth quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Ferro in the first quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Ferro stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.57. The company had a trading volume of 12,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.56. Ferro has a 12-month low of $11.33 and a 12-month high of $22.00.

Ferro

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Functional Coatings and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

