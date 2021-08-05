Zacks: Analysts Expect First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Will Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.51. First Industrial Realty Trust also posted earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover First Industrial Realty Trust.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 50.60% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $117.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FR shares. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Scotiabank raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.45.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 135.5% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 938,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,785. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.37. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $38.85 and a 12-month high of $55.59. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

