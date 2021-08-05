Zacks: Analysts Expect Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) to Post -$0.21 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.21) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Monopar Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the highest is ($0.20). Monopar Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monopar Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.79). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($1.13). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Monopar Therapeutics.

Get Monopar Therapeutics alerts:

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monopar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Monopar Therapeutics stock opened at $5.10 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $64.11 million, a PE ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.11. Monopar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.28 and a 12-month high of $17.01.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNPR. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Monopar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monopar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monopar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Monopar Therapeutics by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 5,838 shares during the period. 1.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Monopar Therapeutics

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the treatment of radiation induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients; Camsirubicin, a topoisomerase II-alpha targeted analog of doxorubicin engineered to retain anticancer activity and for minimizing toxic effects on the heart, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of advanced cancers and severe COVID-19 that is in preclinical stage.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monopar Therapeutics (MNPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monopar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monopar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.