Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) to announce ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arlo Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is ($0.02). Arlo Technologies reported earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 70%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Arlo Technologies.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $98.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.88 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 51.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARLO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arlo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

In other news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total value of $137,770.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 652,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,906,570.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Arlo Technologies by 108.4% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 48,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 25,388 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Arlo Technologies by 35.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 230,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 60,955 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its position in Arlo Technologies by 25.7% in the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 20,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 3.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARLO traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.02. The stock had a trading volume of 72,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,001. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.31 million, a P/E ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.76. Arlo Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.33 and a 12-month high of $10.49.

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision; Arlo Chime, a product that plugs into standard wall outlet and pairs with the Arlo Audio Doorbell to play various ringtones or act as a siren; and Arlo Ultra, an integrated spotlight and crystal-clear two-way audio with advanced noise cancellations camera.

