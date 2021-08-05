Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Brokerages expect Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Nordstrom’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the highest is $0.64. Nordstrom posted earnings per share of ($1.62) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 117.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordstrom will report full-year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.48. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.62. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nordstrom.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 128.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.23) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Nordstrom from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Nordstrom from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays raised their price target on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.33.

In other news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 6,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $266,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,349 shares in the company, valued at $5,733,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JWN. Tremblant Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the first quarter valued at $88,893,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Nordstrom by 14.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,882,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $449,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,995 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nordstrom during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,382,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Nordstrom during the first quarter valued at about $37,011,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its position in Nordstrom by 142.0% during the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 238,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,047,000 after purchasing an additional 807,554 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JWN opened at $33.57 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.26. Nordstrom has a 52-week low of $11.72 and a 52-week high of $46.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

