Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.81 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) to report earnings of ($1.81) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.56) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.98). Sage Therapeutics reported earnings of ($2.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($6.97) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.55) to ($6.26). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($6.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.98) to ($1.66). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sage Therapeutics.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 million. Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 57.21% and a negative return on equity of 32.31%. Sage Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.63) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SAGE. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.72.

In related news, Director James M. Frates purchased 1,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.10 per share, with a total value of $99,731.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,028.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barry E. Greene acquired 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.32 per share, for a total transaction of $495,616.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,616. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $41.65 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.61. Sage Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $40.82 and a 12-month high of $98.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.88.

Sage Therapeutics

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

