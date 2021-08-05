Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Analysts expect Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) to post $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Tapestry’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.69. Tapestry posted earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 356%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Tapestry will report full year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $3.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tapestry.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. Tapestry had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TPR shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. BTIG Research upgraded Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Tapestry from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Tapestry from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.36.

In other news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 14,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $693,673.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,789,507. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,981,819 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $947,081,000 after purchasing an additional 128,710 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 849.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,768,183 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $484,967,000 after purchasing an additional 10,528,874 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,459,036 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $224,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375,231 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Tapestry by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,287,484 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $217,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176,620 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tapestry by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,911,863 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $202,085,000 after acquiring an additional 40,072 shares during the period. 88.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tapestry stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,837,084. Tapestry has a twelve month low of $13.53 and a twelve month high of $49.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.23. The company has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

