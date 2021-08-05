Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) to Post $1.12 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) will announce $1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for V.F.’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.17 and the lowest is $1.07. V.F. reported earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that V.F. will report full year earnings of $3.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $4.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for V.F..

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. V.F. had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VFC. TheStreet raised V.F. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on V.F. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.38.

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $79.27 on Monday. V.F. has a 52 week low of $58.92 and a 52 week high of $90.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.95. The firm has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.62%.

In other news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $1,070,002.44. Also, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $40,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,790.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,576,184 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,283,808,000 after purchasing an additional 11,573,699 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $294,785,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 1,673.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,499,489 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $287,099,000 after buying an additional 3,302,152 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 12,460,177 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,022,233,000 after buying an additional 2,412,380 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,077,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $645,541,000 after buying an additional 2,304,556 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

