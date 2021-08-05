Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) to Post $0.03 EPS

Analysts expect that Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) will report earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Viasat’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Viasat reported earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 115%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viasat will report full year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to $0.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Viasat.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $595.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.97 million. Viasat had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 0.16%. Viasat’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS.

VSAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Viasat from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Viasat in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Viasat from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Viasat by 376.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 714 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Viasat during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viasat during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Viasat in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Viasat during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VSAT opened at $48.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,201.50, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.19. Viasat has a twelve month low of $29.82 and a twelve month high of $61.35.

Viasat Company Profile

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

