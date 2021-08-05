Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) to Sell

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Assembly Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapies for infectious diseases and other disorders of the gastrointestinal (GI) system. Assembly’s product portfolio consists of two late stage assets: VEN 307 for relief from pain associated with anal fissures and VEN 308 for the treatment of fecal incontinence. The Company is also developing novel microbiome-based technology for targeted oral delivery of therapeutic bacteria, complex proteins, viral antigens and small molecules to treat intractable infectious diseases of the GI tract, such as C. difficile infections. Assembly Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Ventrus Biosciences, Inc., is based in New York. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Assembly Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

ASMB stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.65. 745,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,186,197. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.81. The firm has a market cap of $146.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.32. Assembly Biosciences has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $23.39.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.10. Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 78.57% and a negative return on equity of 24.46%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Assembly Biosciences will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASMB. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 74.1% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,431,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,583,000 after buying an additional 609,234 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 18.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,291,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,142,000 after buying an additional 508,368 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 55.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,068,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after buying an additional 381,709 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 734.3% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 274,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 241,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 45.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 657,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after buying an additional 206,247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. Its product candidates include Vebicorvir to treat patients with chronic HBV infection; ABI-H2158, which is in Phase II clinical study for chronic HBV infection; ABI-H3733 that has completed Phase Ia clinical study for the treatment of HBV.

