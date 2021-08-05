Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) to Sell

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company is engaged in developing first-in-class drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye using Clearside proprietary suprachoroidal space(TM) microinjector. Its products include CLS-1001 for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; CLS-1003 for the treatment of macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion; and CLS-1002 program for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $6.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.20.

Clearside Biomedical stock opened at $5.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.51. Clearside Biomedical has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $7.29. The stock has a market cap of $293.65 million, a PE ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.48.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 591.23% and a negative return on equity of 220.12%. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 million. On average, analysts forecast that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLSD. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $300,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the developing and delivering treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its product includes CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

