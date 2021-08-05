Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) to Sell

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc. is a business development company. It invests primarily in the debt of U.S. middle-market companies. Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc., formerly known as CM Finance Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

NASDAQ:ICMB opened at $6.20 on Tuesday. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a one year low of $2.89 and a one year high of $6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 4.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.32 million, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.88.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 million. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 25.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Investcorp Credit Management BDC will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 106,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 53,298 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 5,958 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC during the first quarter worth $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC during the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC during the first quarter worth $31,000. 36.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Company Profile

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

