Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Johnson Matthey Plc is a speciality chemicals company focused on its core skills in catalysis, precious metals, fine chemicals and process technology. Its principal activities comprise manufacture of autocatalysts, heavy duty diesel catalysts and pollution control systems, catalysts and components for fuel cells, catalysts and technologies for chemical processes, fine chemicals, chemical catalysts and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The Company also engages in the marketing, refining, and fabrication of precious metals. Its environmental technologies include emission control technologies, process technologies and fuel cells. Its precious metals products include platinum, noble metals, catalysts, chemicals and refining and colour technologies. Its fine chemicals include macfarlan smith, pharmaceutical materials and services and research chemicals. Johnson Matthey Plc is headquartered in London, U.K. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Johnson Matthey from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. HSBC raised shares of Johnson Matthey from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays set a $88.95 price target on shares of Johnson Matthey and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.98.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JMPLY opened at $83.08 on Wednesday. Johnson Matthey has a 1 year low of $55.18 and a 1 year high of $95.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $2.7734 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Johnson Matthey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

