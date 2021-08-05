Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) to Sell

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of precision diagnostics and radiopharmaceutical agents for diseases such as cancer and Alzheimer. The Company’s radiopharmaceutical development programs include: Lymphoseek(R), AZD4694 and RIGScan(TM). Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly Neoprobe Corporation, is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio. “

NAVB stock opened at $1.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.08. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $5.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.73.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). Navidea Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,248.87% and a negative return on equity of 109.24%. The company had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Navidea Biopharmaceuticals will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Malcolm G. Witter purchased 15,000 shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,036.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 84.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 8,633 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 20.9% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 64,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 11,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 136.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 75,923 shares in the last quarter. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutic. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, OH.

