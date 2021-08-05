Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) to Sell

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Noodles & Company is a fast casual restaurant which offers lunch and dinner. It serves noodles, pastas, salads, soups, sandwiches, cheese, meatballs and beverages. The company operates in the United States. Noodles & Company is based in Broomfield, Colorado. “

Get Noodles & Company alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Noodles & Company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Noodles & Company from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Noodles & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDLS opened at $12.64 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.35. Noodles & Company has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $574.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.47.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). Noodles & Company had a negative return on equity of 32.43% and a negative net margin of 4.82%. Research analysts anticipate that Noodles & Company will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $47,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,786. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NDLS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Noodles & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $10,726,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC grew its stake in Noodles & Company by 98.0% during the first quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 628,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,502,000 after buying an additional 310,900 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Noodles & Company by 526.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 298,374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,089,000 after buying an additional 250,752 shares during the period. Stony Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Noodles & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $1,862,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Noodles & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $1,459,000. 85.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Noodles & Company Company Profile

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 378 company-owned and 76 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia. Noodles & Company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Noodles & Company (NDLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.