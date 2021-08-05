Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) to Sell

Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Safran S.A. is a France-based high-technology company which produces aircraft and rocket engines and propulsion systems. It divides its work into three segments: Aerospace, Aircraft and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion division provides engines, turbines and parts for aircraft, and rocket boosters for civil, military and spatial markets. The Aircraft Equipment division produces landing gear, wheels and carbon brakes, aircraft engine nacelles and airborne power electronics. The Defense division includes the subsidiary, Sagem, and makes systems and equipment for inertial navigation and other defense applications to be used on military transport and combat aircraft, helicopters, warships, armored vehicles and artillery systems. It operates through ISEI, Aerospace Power Distribution Management Solutions and the Integrated Cockpit Solutions business of Eaton Corporation. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Safran in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Safran from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Safran in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Safran in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Safran from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Safran presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

OTCMKTS:SAFRY opened at $32.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.76 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Safran has a 52 week low of $23.84 and a 52 week high of $38.35.

Safran Company Profile

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

