Zacks Investment Research Downgrades The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) to Hold

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Bank of Princeton is a community bank which provides banking products and services. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, attorney trust accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit. It operates primarily in New Jersey, Hamilton, Pennington, Montgomery, Monroe Township, Lambertville, New Brunswick, Lawrenceville. The Bank of Princeton is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Boenning Scattergood raised The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley increased their price target on The Bank of Princeton from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Shares of The Bank of Princeton stock opened at $30.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.15 million, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.67. The Bank of Princeton has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $31.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.14.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Bank of Princeton will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Bank of Princeton by 14.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 355,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,165,000 after purchasing an additional 45,206 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in The Bank of Princeton by 32.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 319,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,164,000 after purchasing an additional 78,772 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Bank of Princeton by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in The Bank of Princeton by 17.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in The Bank of Princeton by 2.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. 38.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Bank of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans.

