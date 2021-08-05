Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) to Hold

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of clinical-stage product candidates for central nervous system disorders. It is developing important new medicines to improve the lives of patients. It uses new technologies, including genetics & genomics, to inform our drug discovery, our clinical trials, and our commercial positioning of our compounds. The Company has three product candidates in clinical development. It’s lead product candidate, iloperidone, is a compound for the treatment of schizophrenia & bipolar disorder & is in a Phase III clinical trial for schizophrenia. It’s second product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of insomnia & depression which is currently in a Phase III clinical trial for insomnia. It’s third product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of excessive sleepiness & is ready for a Phase II clinical trial. “

Separately, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

NASDAQ:VNDA opened at $15.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.11. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $21.86. The company has a market cap of $885.69 million, a P/E ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 0.48.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 7.04%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kevin Patrick Moran sold 2,130 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $40,981.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,455.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Phaedra Chrousos sold 2,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $40,130.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,925 shares in the company, valued at $249,969.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,455 shares of company stock worth $223,864. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNDA. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 245.8% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,318,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,811,000 after buying an additional 937,565 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 214.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 896,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,785,000 after purchasing an additional 611,313 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 82.9% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 754,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,332,000 after purchasing an additional 341,970 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 160.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 366,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 225,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,033,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,699,000 after purchasing an additional 218,673 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

