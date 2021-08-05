Zacks Investment Research Lowers AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Asahi Glass is the largest supplier of automotive glass in the world. With automotive fabrication facilities throughout Europe, the Americas, Japan and Asia. “

Get AGC alerts:

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered AGC from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASGLY opened at $9.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.83. AGC has a 1-year low of $5.43 and a 1-year high of $9.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.60.

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.18. AGC had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 5.40%. Analysts predict that AGC will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

About AGC

AGC Inc manufactures and sells glass, electronics, chemicals, and ceramics worldwide. The company offers architectural glass products, including laminated, insulating, wired, solar control, toughened, decorative, sound insulation, float and patterned, and industrial glasses; structural glazing systems; and automotive glass, such as laminated, tempered, and privacy glasses, as well as integrated glass antennas, patterned glazing products, and module assembly windows.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AGC (ASGLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AGC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.