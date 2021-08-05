Zacks Investment Research Lowers CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of healthcare-related properties. The Company leases healthcare facilities to healthcare operators in triple-net lease arrangements. CareTrust REIT, Inc. is based in United States. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Shares of CTRE stock opened at $22.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. CareTrust REIT has a 52 week low of $16.61 and a 52 week high of $24.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.64.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.64% and a return on equity of 8.93%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CareTrust REIT will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.81%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in CareTrust REIT by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 551,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,850,000 after acquiring an additional 145,300 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in CareTrust REIT by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in CareTrust REIT by 58.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 209,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 77,612 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in CareTrust REIT by 7.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in CareTrust REIT by 25.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

