Zacks Investment Research Lowers Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) to Hold

Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carrefour S.A. operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores and cash and carry stores in Europe, the Americas and Asia. Carrefour S.A. is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on CRRFY. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carrefour in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Carrefour in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Carrefour in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Carrefour in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.25.

Carrefour stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.79. The stock had a trading volume of 23,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,731. Carrefour has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $4.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.97.

About Carrefour

Carrefour SA engages in the provision of supermarkets and retail stores. Its activities include operation and management of hypermarkets; supermarkets; convenience stores; cash and carry stores; and both food and non-food e-commerce websites. The company was founded on July 11, 1959 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

