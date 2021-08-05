Zacks Investment Research Lowers Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) to Sell

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Extreme Networks, Inc. is a leading provider of a next generation of switching solutions that meet the increasing needs of enterprise local area networks internet service providers and content providers. The key advantages of its Layer 3 switching solutions are increased performance, the ability to easily grow in size as customer needs change, flexible allocation of network resources, ease of use and lower cost of ownership. These advantages are obtained through the use of custom semiconductors, known as ASICs, in its products and through hardware and software designs. “

EXTR has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on Extreme Networks from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Extreme Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Shares of NASDAQ EXTR opened at $10.88 on Tuesday. Extreme Networks has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $12.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 544.00 and a beta of 2.00.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 123.54% and a net margin of 0.19%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles Carinalli sold 14,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total value of $155,625.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 365,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,968,321.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $285,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 581,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,649,551.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,686,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,759,000 after acquiring an additional 74,038 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,733,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,415,000 after acquiring an additional 231,700 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,623,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,142,000 after acquiring an additional 255,096 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,522,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,072,000 after acquiring an additional 638,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,458,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,508,000 after acquiring an additional 365,902 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

