Zacks Investment Research Lowers Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) to Hold

Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is engaged in the operation of food retailing primarily in the United Kingdom. It manufactures and distributes meat, fish, bakery, fruit and veg, deli and flowers. Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is based in Bradford, the United Kingdom. “

Get Wm Morrison Supermarkets alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MRWSY. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Thursday, May 20th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank cut Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Bank of America raised Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS MRWSY opened at $18.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.96. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a 52-week low of $10.44 and a 52-week high of $18.99. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 50.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.75.

About Wm Morrison Supermarkets

WM Morrison Supermarkets Plc engages in the operation of retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand. The company was founded by William Morrison Murdock in 1899 and is headquartered in Bradford, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wm Morrison Supermarkets (MRWSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wm Morrison Supermarkets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wm Morrison Supermarkets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.