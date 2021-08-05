Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) to “Hold”

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Boise Cascade Company operates as a wood products manufacturer and building materials distributor. The Company manufactures engineered wood products, plywood, lumber and particleboard and distributes wood products, such as decking, EWP, lumber, panel, particleboard, and MDF products. It has operations primarily in the United States and Canada. Boise Cascade Company is headquartered in Boise, Idaho. “

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BCC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.17.

NYSE:BCC opened at $52.55 on Tuesday. Boise Cascade has a 12 month low of $36.90 and a 12 month high of $78.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.99.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $7.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by $2.75. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 72.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 96.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boise Cascade news, SVP Jill Twedt sold 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.36, for a total value of $155,995.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,982,420.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 9,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $639,606.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,306 shares in the company, valued at $370,942.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,854 shares of company stock worth $994,992 over the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 436.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boise Cascade (BCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.