Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Pearson (NYSE:PSO) to “Hold”

Pearson (NYSE:PSO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pearson is a global media conglomerate. They publish books, periodicals, reports and screen-based services for professional communities worldwide, under brand names which include the Financial Times, Pitman Publishing and Churchill Livingstone. “

PSO has been the subject of several other research reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of NYSE PSO opened at $11.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.40. Pearson has a 1 year low of $6.13 and a 1 year high of $12.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Pearson by 4.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Pearson by 3.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 42,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Pearson by 4.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pearson by 5.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Pearson by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

