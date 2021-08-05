Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) to Hold

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Summit Therapeutics PLC is engaged in the discovery and development of drug to treat the fatal muscle wasting disease Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy and infections caused by the bacteria C. difficile. Summit Therapeutics PLC is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom. “

Summit Therapeutics stock opened at $7.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $770.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.65. Summit Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $12.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.38.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 million. Summit Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 104.75% and a negative net margin of 430.74%. As a group, analysts expect that Summit Therapeutics will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Maky Zanganeh acquired 389,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.24 per share, for a total transaction of $2,038,763.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert W. Duggan acquired 11,365,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.24 per share, for a total transaction of $59,557,426.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,662,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,551,258.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMMT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Summit Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Summit Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Bender Robert & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 473.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 12,658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.55% of the company’s stock.

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States, Latin America, and Europe. It conducts clinical programs focusing on the Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

