ZB Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $139.15 Million (ZB)

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. ZB Token has a total market cap of $139.15 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZB Token has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. One ZB Token coin can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000781 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00061877 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002716 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00016956 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.50 or 0.00982168 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.82 or 0.00098407 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00044321 BTC.

About ZB Token

ZB is a coin. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 coins. ZB Token’s official website is www.zb.com . ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZB Token (ZB) is an exchange token and the native currency of the ZB.COM crypto exchange. The ZB can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZB launchpad events, receive crypto rewards from seasonal buybacks, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZB exchange. “

Buying and Selling ZB Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZB Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZB Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

