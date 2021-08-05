Zeepin Trading 9.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 5th. During the last seven days, Zeepin has traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zeepin has a total market capitalization of $404,196.95 and $84,150.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zeepin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002447 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00046744 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00100853 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.94 or 0.00139303 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,907.49 or 1.00084609 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $338.65 or 0.00828538 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zeepin Coin Profile

Zeepin’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Zeepin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

