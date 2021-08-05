Zeepin (ZPT) Hits 1-Day Volume of $84,150.00

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. In the last seven days, Zeepin has traded up 9.6% against the dollar. One Zeepin coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zeepin has a market capitalization of $404,196.95 and approximately $84,150.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zeepin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002447 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00046744 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00100853 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.94 or 0.00139303 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,907.49 or 1.00084609 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.65 or 0.00828538 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zeepin Coin Profile

Zeepin launched on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Zeepin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zeepin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zeepin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.