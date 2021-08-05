ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) 24 Hour Volume Hits $108,492.00

ZelaaPayAE (CURRENCY:ZPAE) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. During the last seven days, ZelaaPayAE has traded 31.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ZelaaPayAE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZelaaPayAE has a total market capitalization of $143,261.78 and $108,492.00 worth of ZelaaPayAE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00006380 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00008022 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000100 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000199 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000026 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000927 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE Profile

ZelaaPayAE is a coin. ZelaaPayAE’s total supply is 1,350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 170,022,159 coins. ZelaaPayAE’s official Twitter account is @zelaapay and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZelaaPayAE’s official website is www.zelaapay.ae

According to CryptoCompare, “ZPAE is a cryptocurrency for Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and other parts of the Arab Emirates. ZPAYae claims to make it easier to store, share or use your assets in the format of a cryptocurrency. With ZPAYae, you can transfer Emirati dirham (AED) – and in the future other fiat currencies as well. “

ZelaaPayAE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelaaPayAE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZelaaPayAE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZelaaPayAE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

