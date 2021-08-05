Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) Shares Gap Up to $11.09

Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.09, but opened at $11.46. Zepp Health shares last traded at $11.69, with a volume of 2,926 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $714.16 million, a PE ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 0.86.

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Zepp Health had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $175.11 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZEPP. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Zepp Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,133,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zepp Health during the 1st quarter valued at $16,662,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zepp Health during the 1st quarter valued at $15,836,000. Franchise Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zepp Health during the 1st quarter valued at $7,398,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zepp Health during the 1st quarter valued at $6,457,000. 22.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zepp Health Company Profile (NYSE:ZEPP)

Zepp Health Corporation, a biometric and activity data-driven company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-Branded Products and Others. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and a range of accessories, including bands, watch straps, earphones, sportswear, home gym, treadmill, etc.

