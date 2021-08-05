Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $168.09.

Several research firms have commented on ZG. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $182.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $250.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Zillow Group by 143.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. 22.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZG stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.78. 2,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,980. The stock has a market cap of $27.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 690.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 80.38 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Zillow Group has a fifty-two week low of $67.46 and a fifty-two week high of $212.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.94.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Zillow Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zillow Group will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

