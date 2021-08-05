Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on the stock from $190.00 to $185.00. The stock had previously closed at $163.01, but opened at $157.50. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock. Zimmer Biomet shares last traded at $150.74, with a volume of 28,654 shares traded.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,068 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,841,000 after purchasing an additional 5,518 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 390.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,550,000 after purchasing an additional 27,474 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $30.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $160.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.93%.

About Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

