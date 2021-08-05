ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) PT Raised to $75.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its price objective upped by Wolfe Research from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ZI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.61.

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $60.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a PE ratio of 263.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.44. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12-month low of $30.83 and a 12-month high of $63.66.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.41 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Do Holdings (Wa), Llc sold 193,013 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total transaction of $8,315,000.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 193,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,315,000.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Henry Schuck sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $16,040,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $16,040,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,451,191 shares of company stock worth $526,247,861 in the last three months. 24.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 12.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 4.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.36% of the company’s stock.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

