ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday after Wolfe Research raised their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $75.00. Wolfe Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Approximately 183,940 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 1,296,901 shares.The stock last traded at $56.95 and had previously closed at $56.50.

ZI has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.61.

In related news, major shareholder Eric J. Edell sold 1,736,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $100,734,365.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Randall Winn sold 21,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $1,179,298.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,451,191 shares of company stock valued at $526,247,861 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 132.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,419,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,411,000 after acquiring an additional 6,506,257 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,400,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,485 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,361,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,467,000 after purchasing an additional 216,637 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $76,548,000. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 1,373,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,177,000 after buying an additional 498,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.36% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 263.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.44.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.41 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZI)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

