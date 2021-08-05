ZoomInfo Technologies Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ZI)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 26,700 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,466% compared to the average volume of 1,705 call options.

ZI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.61.

In related news, major shareholder Eric J. Edell sold 1,736,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $100,734,365.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Eric J. Edell sold 3,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $146,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,451,191 shares of company stock worth $526,247,861 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 12.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 4.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.36% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $60.60 on Thursday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12-month low of $30.83 and a 12-month high of $63.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a PE ratio of 263.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

