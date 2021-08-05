ZrCoin Price Tops $0.21 on Major Exchanges (ZRC)

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 5th. One ZrCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000525 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ZrCoin has traded 3% higher against the dollar. ZrCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.07 million and $63,152.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002445 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00046847 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.53 or 0.00101506 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.26 or 0.00139956 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,952.55 or 1.00102635 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $340.27 or 0.00831736 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZrCoin Profile

ZrCoin’s launch date was March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 coins. ZrCoin’s official website is zrcoin.io . ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZrCoin is a cryptocurrency backed by synthetic Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2), a refractory material with high plasticity and corrosion resistant properties extracted from waste materials,. ZrCoin (ZRC) is a Waves-based asset and it represents one Kg of Synth. ZrО2. An Initial Coin Offering took place to fund the production and distribution of the material. The token will then be purchased at the market value of Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2). Investors will also be able to exchange their ZrCoins for the company’s stock if the company is eligible for IPO or to exchange it for BTC, fiat or other cryptos in independent exchanges that wish to list ZrCoin. “

Buying and Selling ZrCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZrCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZrCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

